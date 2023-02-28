WORLD
Are Kosovo and Serbia Edging Closer to Mutual Recognition?
Aleksandar Vucic and Albin Kurti agreed to a Western-backed deal after years of tensions but said more talks are needed on the implementation of the proposal. Under the so-called Franco-German deal, Belgrade said it will recognise official documents such as license plates and won't block Kosovo's membership to any international organisations. Pristina also agreed to ensure “an appropriate level of self-management for its Serb community”. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced he would convene another meeting next month to finalise the deal. Brussels had earlier warned both sides to refrain from any rhetoric that could lead to further escalation. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
February 28, 2023
