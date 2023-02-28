February 28, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kim Jong-un calls for fundamental agricultural transformation
North Korea appears to have made a rare admission that all is not well on the reclusive peninsular. Leader Kim Jong-un has instructed a special government meeting to overhaul the country's agricultural production. His comments support suggestions from international observers that the nation is on the brink of famine. Melinda Nucifora has more. #northkorea #foodcrisis #agriculture
Kim Jong-un calls for fundamental agricultural transformation
Explore