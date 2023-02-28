WORLD
Should the West Be Worried About South Africa's Naval Drill With Russia and China?
Russia, China and South Africa have just completed 10-days of naval exercises in the Indian Ocean. The drill code-named Mosi II coincided with the first anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine. While the US marked the day with a visit by President Biden to Poland, Russia was flexing its military might thousands of kilometres away. The joint war games took place between Durban and Richards Bay in South Africa. They included anti-piracy, air defense and helicopter landing exercises. The Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov carried the latest supersonic Zircon missiles, but Moscow has assured none were launched during the drill. A South African frigate and three Chinese ships, including a destroyer, also took part. Guests: James Dorsey Senior Fellow at Singapore's Middle East Institute David Hambling Journalist and Defence Analyst
