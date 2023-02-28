February 28, 2023
Kim Jong-un calls for a fundamental agricultural transformation
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has instructed officials to engineer a "fundamental transformation" in agricultural production. This is a week after an international warning that the country may soon experience famine. Edward Howell of the University of Oxford has more on the situation in N Korea. #NorthKorea #KimJongUn #COVID19
