One on One - Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib

Lebanon sent a search and rescue team to Türkiye less than 24 hours after the earthquakes. Lebanon's foreign minister has also visited Ankara to show solidarity and discuss other matters. TRT World sat down with Abdallah Bou Habib to talk about Lebanon's territorial integrity, Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, the situation in Syria and relations with Türkiye. #Lebanon