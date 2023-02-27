UNAIDS Head Winnie Byanyima: inequality is driving HIV/AIDS | The InnerView

The Executive Director of UNAIDS Winnie Byanyima says humanity is not on track to meet the goal of ending HIV and Aids. She blames a global system rigged against the poor and as unequal as ever. The InnerView caught up with the Ugandan human rights activist, politician and diplomat in Kajiado, Kenya, during a visit to one of Africa’s most vulnerable communities.