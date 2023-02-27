February 27, 2023
Israel legitimises illegal settlements in Givat Harel
Last week, the Israeli government legitimised the illegal settlement of Givat Harel in the occupied West Bank, along with nine other illegal settlements in the area. Palestinians who live there say since the election of Israel's new ultranationalist coalition, vigilante attacks against their homes and cars are on the rise. Muttalip Erdogan reports.
