Voters in Africa's most populous country go to polls on Saturday

Ovigwe is a Policy Analyst at Development Reimagined. He focuses on geopolitics with particular reference to Africa in a changing global order. Specifically, his work includes analyses and publications on how great power politics affect developments in the region; with a special focus on regional/international security, institutions-alliances, and initiatives-projects. In this interview he talked about Nigeria Elections. #nigeriaelection