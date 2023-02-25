One on One - NATO Asst Secretary General for Public Diplomacy Baiba Braze

Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, NATO has promised to send $80B worth of lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukraine. TRT World sat down with NATO Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy Baiba Braze to talk about NATO's stance on the conflict, the expansion of the alliance and its relations with Türkiye. #NATO #Ukraine