WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Government Vows to Protect Quake-Hit Region's Demographics
The February 6 earthquakes have brought unimaginable destruction across 10 provinces in Turkiye's south. Turkiye's disaster management agency says more than 350,000 apartments have been destroyed, leaving countless people homeless. Over two million people have left the quake-affected areas, with many relocating to other parts of the country. The areas where the quakes struck, are some of Turkiye's most ethnically and culturally diverse regions. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to protect the historical identity and demographic structure of the country's southeast. Often referred to as the crossroads of civilizations, the city of Gaziantep and its surroundings have been a melting pot of cultures and are home to historical sites dating back thousands of years. President Erdogan added that the construction of 270,000 homes would begin in March, with a goal to complete them within one year. The February 6 earthquakes killed more than 48,000 people in Turkiye and Syria. Several powerful quakes have followed, including a 5.0 tremor that hit Hatay on Thursday. Guests: Selin Unal Spokesperson at UNHCR Türkiye David Coleman Emeritus Professor of Demography at Oxford University
Türkiye's Government Vows to Protect Quake-Hit Region's Demographics
February 24, 2023
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us