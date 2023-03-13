March 13, 2023
China’s Xi Jinping says security, defence must top national priorities
China's president Xi Jinping promises to bolster his country's security while opposing foreign "interference" in Taiwan in a speech that closed the Communist Party's parliamentary meeting. Anurag Viswanath from the Institute of Chinese Studies weighs in on these remarks by the Chinese leader. #China #Taiwan #XiJinping
