What led Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic relations?

Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume diplomatic relations after seven years of tensions. The two countries released a statement on the agreement which was brokered by China. Embassies will re-open within the next two months. Riyadh and Tehran severed their diplomatic ties after protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in 2016 over the execution of a Saudi Shia cleric. Iranian affairs analyst Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm unpacks what led to this breakthrough. #Iran #SaudiArabia #China