March 10, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Xi Jinping declared China's president for a historic third term
Xi Jinping has been appointed China's president for a third term by the National People's Congress. The move was expected after XI was handed another five years as head of the Chinese Communist Party in October. Colin Alexander of the Nottingham Trent University weighs-in on the challenges ahead for Xi. #XiJinping #thirdterm #China #ChinaPresident.
