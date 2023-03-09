March 9, 2023
Thousands protest ‘foreign agent’ bill in Tbilisi for second day.
Violent clashes between protesters and the police erupted for a third day in the Georgian capital Tbilisi over a controversial proposed law. The legislation was intended to class non-government and media groups as foreign agents if they get more than 20% of their funding from abroad. William Lawrence from American University has more. #Georgia #ForeignAgentBill #Protests
