Reports of explosions in a wave of strikes across Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials say the day broke with the pounding of airstrikes. A Russian barrage targeted cities across the country. The capital Kiev, the second largest city Kharkiv, Dnipro and the Black Sea port city of Odessa were all bombarded. Nikolai Sokov of the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation weighs in. #Ukrainewar #Russia #Kharkiv