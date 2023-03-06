Ukraine holds onto Bakhmut despite Russian advances

After 8 months of intense fighting, Russia appears on the brink of claiming the Eastern Ukranian city of Bakhmut, but Ukrainian forces are still holding out. The head of Russia's Wagner group believes they've been betrayed in the battle by Moscow because of a lack of supplies and ammunition. Meanwhile Russia’s defence Minister Sergei Shoigu made a rare visit to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the scene of brutal fighting last year. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.