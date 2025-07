A month after Turkiye quake, what are the challenges?

One month after a powerful quake devastated parts of Türkiye and Syria, many people still refuse to leave their homes or their neighbourhoods. Nuran Kizilkan, president of the Turkish humanitarian NGO the Aid Convoy Association, unpacks challenges in providing for families who are not living in organised shelters. #TurkiyeQuakes #Kahramanmaras #Hatay