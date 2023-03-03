March 3, 2023
Russian Wagner chief says Bakhmut is 'practically surrounded'
The head of the Russian Wagner mercenary group released a video on Friday claiming his forces had practically surrounded the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut. The Russians have been trying to take it for months and have lost thousands of soldiers in the attempt. The fall of Bakhmut would be a rare military success for the Kremlin. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
