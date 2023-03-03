March 3, 2023
Warning that more than 4 billion people will be overweight or obese by 2035
The World Obesity Federation is warning that if action is not taken, more than four billion people will be obese by 2035, with rates rising rapidly among children. The federation says low and middle-income countries in Africa and Asia will be most affected. Grant Blashki of the University of Melbourne has more. #worldobesityfederation #obesity #population
