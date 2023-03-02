March 2, 2023
China ramps up air incursions into Taiwan as US agrees arms sale
China has increased aerial incursions into Taiwan's main air defence zone by 60 percent compared to 2022, say Taiwan authorities. Tensions have increased between the US, China and Taiwan over the strengthening of US support for Taiwan's independence. Volker Stanzel from the German Institute for International and Security Affairs weighs in on these tensions. #China #Taiwan #Biden
