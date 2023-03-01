Nigeria's ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu declared winner

Eighteen candidates ran for president in Nigeria, and after four days a winner has finally emerged. Bola Tinubu from the ruling All Progressives Congress Party has been declared the winner. More than 93 million people were registered to vote, but just under 25 million ballots were counted as valid. There could be a serious discrepancy here. Adesewa Josh takes a look at Tinubu's tumultuous race to the top and what lies ahead for Africa's biggest democracy. #Nigeriaelections #BolaTinubu