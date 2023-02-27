Forensic experts probe material quality of collapsed buildings

While teams work to clear the debris, scientists are testing the rubble to detect any negligence in construction. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has assured residents that government-sponsored accommodation will be provided until all homes are rebuilt. The government continues to send tents and containers as temporary shelters, with almost 330-thousand tents currently set up across the 11 quake-hit provinces. Hilal Uzun reports.