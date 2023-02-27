February 27, 2023
Nigeria votes in tight election amid frustration over delays
One early result has been declared in what's expected to be Nigeria's tightest election since the end of military rule in 1999. Further results are due to announced by 10am GMT, but there could be more delays after some violence and problems with the electronic voting system. Uche Igwe from the London School of Economics has more. #Nigeria #Elections #PeterObi
