February 26, 2023
Critics of Tunisian President Saied accuse him of being 'openly racist'
The African Union has criticised Tunisia's president for what it calls a racial hate speech against migrants. It comes after President Kais Saied ordered a crackdown on illegal immigration from sub-Saharan Africa. And as Daniel Padwick reports, it's created a climate of fear amongst black migrants in the country. #Tunisia #immigration #racism
