WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tunisian police kill three militants after fatal attack on officer
Attackers with knives killed a Tunisian National Guard officer and wounded another before three assailants were shot dead.
Tunisian police kill three militants after fatal attack on officer
In this file photo, police officers stand guard at the site of a suicide attack near the US embassy in Tunis, Tunisia March 6, 2020. / Reuters
September 6, 2020

Police in Tunisia have chased and shot dead three suspected militants after they attacked two police officers, killing one of them, in the coastal city of Sousse.

"Terrorists stabbed two policemen at El Kantaoui district, in Sousse. One of them died. The police pursued the terrorists and killed them," said Houssem Jbebli, a National Guard spokesman on Sunday.

Five years ago, a Daesh militant shot dead 39 foreigners on a beach in Sousse, triggering an exodus of tourists and severely damaging its economy.

READ MORE: Is the UAE paying lawmakers to undermine Tunisia's democracy?

Since then Tunisia has grown more effective in preventing and responding to attacks, foreign diplomats say, but sleeper cells still pose a real threat to the country, especially with the return of militants from Syria, Iraq and Libya.

According to the Interior Ministry, the suspects used a car to ram the policemen.

"Security forces surrounded the terrorists and exchanged fire with them, killing the three terrorists," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine went to the scene of and to the hospital in Sousse to visit the injured policeman, the ministry said.

READ MORE: Tunisia's parliament approves technocratic government

Kantaoui is a district full of hotels currently empty as tourists stay away during the coronavirus pandemic. The last serious attack in Tunisia was in March, when two militants on a motorbike blew themselves up outside the US embassy in Tunis, killing a policeman and wounding several others.

Hundreds of Tunisians have traveled to Iraq, Syria or Libya in recent years to join Daesh, and in 2016 members of the group rampaged across the border with Libya and fought the army in a border town, but were repulsed.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm Syria's unity, slam Israeli air strikes
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us