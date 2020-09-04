TÜRKİYE
Death toll from floods in Turkey's Black Sea region rises to nearly a dozen
A number of missing gendarmerie personnel have been found dead after recent floods in Giresun.
Teams continue search and rescue efforts at a stream bed for people who went missing in the flood in Dereli district of Turkey’s Black Sea province Giresun, Turkey on August 27, 2020. / AA
September 4, 2020

The death toll from flooding in Turkey's Black Sea province of Giresun has risen to 11.

As part of ongoing search and rescue operations, rescue teams have found another body at the Harsit creek in the Dogakent district, local officials have said on Friday.

READ MORE: Casualties as flooding in Turkey’s Black Sea region wreaks havoc

Officials told Anadolu Agency that the body belongs to a gendarmerie who, with four colleagues, had been dispatched to the region to help the rescue teams but their vehicle fell into a culvert due to bad weather conditions.

Some 988 personnel and 288 vehicles have been involved in rescue efforts, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said in a statement earlier.

According to reports, 157 people have been rescued so far, with at least 12 of them found injured.

At least 17 buildings have been destroyed and 361 more structures slightly damaged in the flooding that hit the region late last month, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum told reporters.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said earlier that damage assessments were ongoing, adding that farmlands seemed to have suffered less damage than initially estimated.

Around 9 million Turkish liras ($1.23 million) have been utilised for recovery and rehabilitation work in the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
