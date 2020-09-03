TÜRKİYE
Turkey issues Navtex in eastern Mediterranean for Russia drill
According to naval alerts, Russian forces will conduct two separate shooting exercises on both sides of Cyprus island.
A Turkish naval vessel fires during a drill at the Aegean Sea on May 15, 2019. / AA
September 3, 2020

Turkey has issued two new navigational telex (or Navtex) alerts in the eastern Mediterranean where the Russian navy will conduct military drills.

The announcement on Wednesday advises sailors not to enter the drilling zone and in areas where ships are conducting research, Turkish Naval Forces Hydrography and Oceanography Department said in a statement.

According to naval alerts, Russian forces will conduct two separate shooting exercises on both sides of Cyprus island.

The two-phased Russia's shooting exercise in the eastern Mediterranean will take place from September 8-22 and the other from September 17-25.

Navtex is a maritime communications system that allows ships to inform other vessels about their presence in an area, as well as other information. 

It can also serve as a warning to other vessels to steer clear of an area due to the sensitivity of the work being carried out and a signal of a country's sovereign exploration rights.

