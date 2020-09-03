WORLD
4 MIN READ
US refuses to pay millions in WHO dues ahead of withdrawal
Washington will redirect some of the money it owes the World Health Organisation to pay other UN debts following President Trump's decision to withdraw from the global health body over its handling of Covid-19.
US refuses to pay millions in WHO dues ahead of withdrawal
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the opening of the 72nd World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland. May 20, 2019. / AP
September 3, 2020

The United States is refusing to pay some $80 million in dues to the World Health Organisation (WHO), saying the money will be redirected to help pay its United Nations bill in New York. 

The United States announced its plan to leave the WHO after President Donald Trump accused the organisation of becoming a puppet for China during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The formal withdrawal notice, which won’t take effect until next year, was sent to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on July 6, 2020.

Reform or lose support

The withdrawal announcement came in late May, less than two weeks after Trump warned the WHO that it had 30 days to reform or lose US support, citing what he believed was the organisation's inadequate response to the global pandemic.

Trump said that China exerted "total control" over the Geneva-based organisation as they “ignored” their reporting obligations during the initial outbreak of Covid-19 in Wuhan, misleading the public about the severity of the virus.

“We have detailed the reforms that it must make and engaged with them directly, but they have refused to act,” Trump said at the time. "Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating the relationship.”

UN Foundation President Elizabeth Cousens criticised the US's decision to leave "amid the greatest public health crisis that Americans and the world have faced in a century" as being "short-sighted, unnecessary, and unequivocally dangerous."

READ MORE: US formally notifies UN on WHO withdrawal by July 2021

Financial obligation

Under a 1948 joint resolution of Congress, the US had to give one-year notice of withdrawal from the WHO and is required to pay its dues for the organisation’s current fiscal year. 

These terms dictate that the US must meet its financial obligations to the WHO before its exit can be finalised. The US is the agency's largest donor and provides it with more than $400 million per year.

Nerissa Cook, State Department Bureau of International Organisation Affairs deputy assistant secretary of state, said the United States currently owes the WHO some $18 million for financial year 2019 and $62 million for financial year 2020.

“Those together are being reprogrammed to the UN to pay the regular UN assessment,” said Cook, referring to money that Washington is required to pay the United Nations in New York.

New global health partners

Dr Alma Golden, US Agency for International Development assistant administrator for global health, said that in most cases Washington had identified new partners to continue the global health assistance it had carried out with the WHO. 

But she said a one-time payment of $68 million would be made to the WHO for health assistance in Libya and Syria and efforts to eradicate polio in priority countries because these “reflect the few cases in which WHO has the unique capability that an alternate partner could not replicate at this time.” 

Trump’s political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, has said he would rejoin the WHO if he defeats Trump, a frequent critic of the UN, in a November election. 

READ MORE: The timeline of Trump's attacks on the WHO

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm Syria's unity, slam Israeli air strikes
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us