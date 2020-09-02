WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel to withhold bodies of slain Palestinians in 'barbaric' move
New policy would see Israel not return bodies of any Palestinian killed during or as a result of attack on Israel, a decision rights groups call "extreme, barbaric" and "illegal".
Israel to withhold bodies of slain Palestinians in 'barbaric' move
Palestinians protest against expansion of Israeli settlements in the village of Shufa in occupied West Bank, September 1, 2020. / AP
September 2, 2020

Israel has decided to withhold the bodies of all slain Palestinian fighters, a move slammed by rights groups as "barbaric".

Prior to the decision, approved by the government's security cabinet, Israel retained the bodies of fighters only from Hamas, the governing group of Gaza.

The new policy would see Israel not return the bodies of any Palestinian killed during or as a result of an anti-Israeli attack.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz welcomed the cabinet's decision, which he said was part of a broader campaign of "deterrence".

"Not returning terrorist bodies is part of our commitment to the safety of Israeli citizens, and of course to returning the boys home," he said, referring to the remains of two Israeli soldiers held by Hamas in Gaza since a 2014 war.

READ MORE:Israeli tanks target Gaza over 'arson balloons'

Missing soldiers

Hamas is also believed to be holding two Israeli citizens who entered Gaza alone and whose families say have mental health issues.

The latest Qatari-led truce was condemned by Leah and Simcha Goldin, the parents of one of the soldiers missing in Gaza.

"The money will be transferred to Gaza, the crossings and fishing zone will open. And the boys? The boys will remain there some more," they wrote on Twitter.

'Extreme, barbaric, illegal'

Rights group Adalah called Israel's decision "extreme, barbaric" and "illegal".

"The policy of using human bodies as bargaining chips violates the most basic universal values and international law which prohibit cruel and inhuman treatment," they said in a statement.

READ MORE: A brief history of the Israeli occupation of Palestine

Restoring calm along fence

Palestinian resistance groups and Israel agreed to end a weeks-long escalation of unrest along the Israel-Gaza fence on Monday.

Under the deal, brokered by a Qatari envoy, Hamas would end the launching of incendiary balloons, and Israel would end air strikes, said a Palestinian official close to the mediation.

COGAT, Israel's liaison agency to the Palestinian territories, confirmed that after security consultations led by Gantz, Gaza's main goods crossing would reopen and fishermen would be allowed back to work, up to 15 nautical miles.

A COGAT statement said the decisions were "subject to the continuation of the calm and the security stability" but warned that if Hamas failed to deliver, Israel would "act accordingly."

READ MORE:Israeli shelling of Gaza amid virus lockdown brings new depths of misery

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm Syria's unity, slam Israeli air strikes
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us