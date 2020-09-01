TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey rejects Austria's 'baseless' espionage claims
Ankara reacts after Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said charges will be filed against a person who has allegedly confessed to spying for Turkey’s secret service.
Turkey rejects Austria's 'baseless' espionage claims
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy says the "espionage" claims have helped nothing but to disturb Turkish community in Austria. / AA
September 1, 2020

Turkey has rejected Austria's espionage claims as "baseless", saying "anti-Turkey circles are behind these allegations."

"We reject the baseless claims made by the Austrian authorities about our country. It is obvious that anti-Turkey circles are behind these allegations," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

"We are astonished that the Austrian government has reached conclusions that implicate our country with unserious reflexes through these claims."

'Anti-Turkey obsession'

Turkey reacted with anger after Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said charges will be filed against a person who has allegedly confessed to spying for Turkey's secret service, and that authorities are investigating more suspected espionage activities.

Turkey said the claims have helped nothing but to disturb the Turkish community in Austria and disrupting Ankara-Vienna ties.

Vienna was unable to "escape populist rhetoric and its anti-Turkey obsession," Aksoy said. 

"We urge the Austrian government to stop chasing artificial agenda with shallow and domestic political calculations over Turkey, and act with state seriousness, common sense, and sincere cooperation."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm Syria's unity, slam Israeli air strikes
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us