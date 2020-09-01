WORLD
4 MIN READ
Turkish engineers develop artificial intelligence that can coach gamers
Falcon AI helps gamers develop skills and tactics by analysing and reporting users' playing style, pinpointing strengths and weaknesses.
Turkish engineers develop artificial intelligence that can coach gamers
The New York Subliners compete against the Atlanta FaZe during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory, Jan 26, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, the US. / Reuters
September 1, 2020

Turkish startup, Falcon AI, has developed SenpAI, an artificial intelligence program that enables esport players to develop their tactics and playing style, in a bid to push the envelope in the competitive gaming world.

Esports attract more than 450 million enthusiasts and viewers, generating nearly $1.1 billion in revenue per year . For example, 200 million viewers followed the 2018 League of Legends World Championship making it one of the world’s most watched sport events.

SenpAI is a player’s personal artificial intelligence coach which “utilises state-of-the-art AI methods to run a deep analysis of users' playing style, pinpointing their strengths and weaknesses.”

“Users gain access to a personalized library of AI-generated video clips from professional matches, all tailored to their interest while maximizing their learning potential,” according to the website.

The co-founder of Falcon AI, Berk Ozer, says their plan is to help esport gamers with a tool which will help them improve their weaknesses in games like League of Legends, Valorant, and DOTA 2.

Ozer said: “we founded Falcon AI in 2017. Our main aim was to improve our AI capabilities. Seeing the high demand in esports, we decided to focus on it completely.”

“When I say esports, people may misunderstand me. We are not focusing on only real professionals. Our focus includes both professional gamers and up-and-coming gamers who just want to improve their skills,” he continued.

How the AI works

The program will first analyse players’ match data and after evaluating the data, it will make recommendations, analyse and provide additional information about the game.

“For example, when a player is about to begin a match, we provide them crucial information such as which champion will suit their skills better or which champion will be more beneficial in their efforts to defeat the opponent team,” he added.

SenpAI can also compare between users and determine whose skills and playing styles are similar to theirs. Afterwards, the program shows the users how a professional esport player, whose style is similar to another user, chooses items and other selections within the game.

The owner of the project said SenpAI is not a cheating software but it mainly focuses on just giving pre-match and post-match analysis for gamers.

Falcon AI is a startup founded by Turkish engineers based in Massachusetts in the US.

“Our goal is to make this product, which was developed by Turkish engineers, globally successful. Our Turkish engineers are developing SenpAI.gg, and we are here in the United States for marketing purposes,” Özer told.

Currently, users can subscribe for free to SenpAI, however, it offers premium and platinum packages which also include a face-to-face consultation service.

Ozer says he aspires to make SenpAI a prestigious esports brand.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us