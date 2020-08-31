Turkey's main opposition party has warned the European Union not to fall for Greek designs in the Mediterranean, adding Athens is trying to isolate Turkey in the region.

"I have to say it clearly, the European Union should not fall on Greek plots. If we want Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean to be a sea of peace, all the neighbouring states should act under state seriousness," said Faik Oztrak, spokesman of the Republican People's Party.

Oztrak said the EU should not be fooled by Greek plans and act with responsibility.

The disputes should be resolved in line with the international agreements and interests of countries in the region, he said.

Calling Greece's recent military deployment on the island of Meis a blatant "violation of the 1947 Paris agreement", he said Turkish government should not allow violations of international deals but should take essential measures against Greek political designs while strengthening Turkish ties with regional countries.

No 'piracy will be allowed'

Also on Monday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara will not tolerate illegal actions in the Aegean and Mediterranean regions.

"Turkey won't allow piracy or banditry in the Mediterranean or Aegean regions," Erdogan said in the Black Sea province of Giresun at an event marking the start of the fishing season.

"As the Turkish nation, we do not violate others' rights, nor will we let them do so [...] We are determined to fully defend the maritime rights of our nation and the Turkish Cypriots," he said.

Erdogan said Turkey would not be confined to its shores, as it is the country with the longest coastline in the region.

He said the discovery of 320 billion cubic metres of natural gas in the Black Sea region –– the largest discovery in Turkish history –– "revealed the true potential" of Turkey, which is surrounded by rich energy resources, adding that this discovery heralded a much larger find.

"Our Oruc Reis determinedly maintains its seismic research activities; God willing, we hope to have good news in the Mediterranean as soon as possible, as we did in the Black Sea," he said.

New navtex for Oruc Reis ship

Turkey on late Monday announced a new navigational telex (Navtex) for the continuation of its Oruc Reis research vessel activities until September 12.

The extension was the third renewal of the vessel for searching hydrocarbon resources in eastern Mediterranean.

Greece has contested Turkey's current energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey has sent out drill ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that both Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have rights in the region.