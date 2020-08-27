Lebanon is at "risk of disappearing", French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said, urging emergency reforms under a new government.

"The risk today is of Lebanon disappearing so these measures have to be taken," he told RTL radio ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's return visit to Beirut next week to push reform and reconstruction after the devastating port blast.

"It's for the Lebanese authorities to assume their responsibilities. They are trained and competent, but they have made a consensus among themselves for inaction and that's no longer possible. The president told them that when he went on August 6 and will repeat it when he is in Beirut on Tuesday," Le Drian said.

Diplomatic efforts

France has been leading diplomatic efforts for almost two years to persuade Lebanon to push through reforms and secure foreign aid needed to offset a financial meltdown.

In the immediate aftermath of the August 4 blast that destroyed whole neighbourhoods, killed more than 180 people and made 250,000 homeless, President Emmanuel Macronrushed to Beirut hoping to use the leverage of international reconstruction aid to persuade Lebanon's factions to choose a new administration led by individuals untainted by corruption and backed by foreign donors.

However, progress has been slow with some diplomats increasingly frustrated over the situation.

Macron will return to Beirut on September 1.

