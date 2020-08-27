TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
US special envoy for Syria arrives in Turkey for talks
Underlining that the Syrian Constitutional Committee's third round of meetings had begun in Geneva, Jeffrey says "It was a good start, much helped by Turkey's encouragement of all members of the Constitutional Committee, particularly the opposition."
US special envoy for Syria arrives in Turkey for talks
US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey (R) speaks to press after arriving at Esenboga Airport in Ankara on August 26, 2020. / AFP
August 27, 2020

US special envoy for Syria James Jeffrey has arrived in Turkey with an accompanying delegation to discuss the latest efforts to resolve the nine-year conflict in Syria.

Jeffrey's plane landed at Ankara's Esenboga Airport on Wednesday at 1600GMT (7 pm local time) from Geneva.

"We have exciting developments on the Syrian account," Jeffrey told reporters at the airport.

Underlining that the Syrian Constitutional Committee's third round of meetings had begun in Geneva, Jeffrey said: "It was a good start, much helped by Turkey's encouragement of all members of the Constitutional Committee, particularly the opposition."

Jeffrey said that though the coronavirus tests of some members of the committee are yet to come in, he was hopeful that the body would continue to move on the political path and not stop progress.

"The military phase of this conflict needs to end. There is no more ground to be gained by the regime. The regime needs to return to the negotiating table and deal with the rest of the international community. That's our priority," he said, adding that he would discuss these issues with Turkish officials during his visit.

READ MORE: Syria's brutal war enters 10th year

Referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks on Tuesday said the US had sided with terrorist organisations instead of its NATO ally Turkey, Jeffrey said that the US is "a close ally of Turkey. We proved our value in many fields outside of Syria."

He reminded that on October 17, 2019 – the ninth day of Turkey's cross-border anti-terror Peace Spring Operation – a US delegation had arrived in Ankara and reached an agreement with Turkey on its efforts in northern Syria. 

"We are working to ensure that is maintained. We have very close coordination on Idlib and on the political process and we will continue to do exactly what we're doing.

"Syria is a major security and geopolitical threat for its all neighbors, beginning with Turkey. Turkey must be at the table in any resolution of this conflict," he added.

Previously, the US State Department had said Jeffrey would gather with senior Turkish officials in Ankara to discuss the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 for the resolution of the Syrian conflict, efforts to defeat Daesh terror group, and other forms of bilateral cooperation related to the stability of Syria and the region.

Jeffrey also met with Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal on Wednesday, who held talks in Geneva, as part of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's third round of meetings.

During their meeting, Jeffrey and Onal discussed the political process in Syria, how to support the work of the Constitutional Committee, the situation in Idlib and the maintenance of the cease-fire in the field.

READ MORE: Nine years of war in Syria has shown us the worst of humanity

Syria has been mired in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed since and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN figures. Turkey hosts more than 4 million Syrians as the top refugee-hosting country in the world.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us