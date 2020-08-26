WORLD
Pakistan’s largest city ravaged by devastating monsoon rains
Streets and homes are flooded as an annual deluge overwhelms Pakistan’s commercial capital, Karachi.
A man wades through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. ( / AP
August 26, 2020

Three days of monsoon rains have damaged property and killed at least 90 people across Pakistan.

On Tuesday, streets and homes were flooded with sewage water in Karachi, where the city’s outdated drainage system was overwhelmed by heavy spells of rain.

According to the country’s national disaster management agency, 31 deaths were reported in southern Sindh province, while 23 people died in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Another 15 deaths were reported in Baluchistan and eight in Punjab. 13 more people died in the north of the country, including three in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

In Karachi, people could be seen evacuating from residential neighbourhoods that were inundated, as families waded through waist-high water.

Scores of vehicles were submerged.

Hospitals too.

The desperate situation in Karachi has led to ire being directed upon the provincial government in Sindh, which is run by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Even fake videos were spread – Geo TV was accused of misleading viewers by using footage of floods from Peru in their coverage.

Meanwhile in Peshawar, the scenes aren’t too promising.

Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, which draws criticism of poor planning. Town planner and architect Arif Hasan explained to a local TV station why Karachi suffers so often.

Some have been highlighting out how the floods underscore the danger of climate change.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had sent in the army to help clean up rain-hit Karachi.

The floods have hit Pakistan at a time when authorities are trying to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused over 6,200 deaths in the country.

The monsoon season runs from July through September.

SOURCE:TRT World
