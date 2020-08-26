WORLD
3 MIN READ
Floods kill dozens, ravage houses in Afghanistan
At least 100 people have died and another 100 are injured and nearly 500 houses destroyed after overnight rains fuelled floods that ravaged the city of Charikar, north of the capital Kabul., according to Afghanistan's Disaster Management Ministry.
Floods kill dozens, ravage houses in Afghanistan
A flash flood affected villager pushes a bicycle along a road in Charikar, Parwan province, on August 26, 2020 / AFP
August 26, 2020

Heavy flooding has killed at least 100 people as heavy seasonal rains drenched northern and eastern Afghanistan, officials have said.

Afghanistan's disaster management ministry said on Wednesday another 100 people had been injured and nearly 500 houses destroyed when torrential overnight rains fuelled floods that ravaged the city of Charikar, north of the capital Kabul.

The head of the provincial hospital, Abdul Qasim Sangin, said several children were among the dead and some injured are in critical condition.

Shahkar said the flooding started in the central part of the province overnight following heavy rains, destroying many homes.

She called on the government to deliver aid and provide immediate support for workers digging through mud to reach those who were trapped.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a statement ordered aid be delivered to Parwan and other provinces while expressing his condolences to the victims' families.

Widespread damage

Ahmad Tameem Azimi, spokesperson of the Disaster Management Ministry, said flooding blocked highways to eastern and northern provinces.

“We are working to open the highways back for traffic, in addition to rescuing people,” he said.

Azimi said the ministry warned residents of possible flooding in the region with a social media alert late on Tuesday.

He said hundreds of acres of agricultural land were destroyed, with the heavy rain wiping out all the crops in eastern Nuristan province.

Houses and roads were destroyed in northern Kapisa, Panjshir and eastern Paktia provinces, Azimi said.

In eastern Maidan Wardak province, two people died and five were injured when flooding destroyed several houses, Azimi said.

The office of the Nangarhar governor said in a statement that two members of a family died and four others were injured on Wednesday morning when the wall of their house collapsed in flooding.

Summer often brings heavy rainfall in northern and eastern Afghanistan, leading to floods that leave hundreds dead every year.

Earlier this month, 16 people, including 15 children, were killed and dozens of houses were destroyed when flash floods ravaged a village in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

READ MORE: Flash floods kill scores in eastern Afghanistan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us