Turkey detains Daesh suspect planning 'sensational' attack
Police say the suspect scouted Istanbul’s main Taksim Square and surrounding areas after illegally crossed into Turkey from Syria.
This August 25, 2020 composite illustration shows Daesh suspect, identified only as HS, after his arrest by Turkish police. / AA
August 25, 2020

Police in Istanbul have detained a suspected Daesh terrorist who was allegedly planning a “sensational” attack in the city.

The suspect, identified by the initials HS, was detained in an operation at a hotel in Kucukcekmece district, Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday. Police seized an automatic rifle, spare magazines and bullets during the raid.

The suspect had scouted Istanbul’s main Taksim Square and surrounding areas with the aim of carrying out a “sensational” attack. He had illegally crossed into Turkey from Syria and made his way to Istanbul.

It wasn't immediately clear when the man was detained. Anadolu said the suspect has appeared before a court which ordered his formal arrest.

It is the second time this month that police have foiled possible attacks by Daesh in Turkey. 

Two weeks ago, police in northwestern Bursa province detained a terrorist who was allegedly planning an attack on a police station.

Turkey has suffered a string of attacks by Daesh over the last five years, including an attack at an Istanbul nightclub during New Year's celebrations in the early hours of 2017. 

The attack killed 39 people, most of them foreigners.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
