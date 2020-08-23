TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey resolutely pursuing to advance defence industry: Erdogan
Emergency response, diving training boats, underwater demolition boats and fast patrol boats were added to the Turkish Naval Forces.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech as he attends the delivery ceremony of New Naval Systems at Tuzla Desan Shipyard in Istanbul, Turkey on August 23, 2020. / AA
August 23, 2020

Turkey continues to advance its way in the defence industry, the nation's president has said. 

"Turkey continues its path in the defence industry in a resolute manner," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the delivery ceremony of New Marine Systems at Desan Shipyard in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Sunday. 

“It is not possible for nations that cannot be strong and independent in the field of defence to look to their future with confidence."

'Technological independence'

As the country meets its national defence and security needs, technological independence becomes more critical than ever to create deterrence in the international arena, he said.

Turkey added two emergency response and diving training boats, two new underwater demolition boats and eight fast patrol boats to its naval forces, the president said. 

"Defence industry is not an area that can handle stagnation. We have to go further, to produce more advanced products," he said, adding that they see every success achieved as a stepping stone to the next.

Erdogan said Turkey can implement its policies from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Aegean, from the Black Sea to the Balkans, Caucasus and Africa because of the level it has reached in political, economic and technological fields.

“Turkey is among top 10 countries that can design and produce its own warships,” he said.

He said Ankara wanted to protect the rights of Turkey and its allied countries as it equips Turkish Armed Forces with superior equipment. 

Turkish defence industry projects' budget has increased to $60 billion, he added. 

SOURCE:AA
