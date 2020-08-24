An explosion on the Arab Gas Pipeline has caused a power blackout in Syria, with initial indications pointing to an attack, the regime's energy minister told state-run television.

Regime media showed footage of a large fire following the explosion on Monday, which regime said had occurred between the Syrian towns of Ad Dumayr and Adra, northeast of the capital of Damascus.

"Initial indications are this was a terrorist attack," regime Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem said, adding that the pipeline feeds power stations in the south.

He said technical teams were already on the ground.

The regime's electricity minister was later quoted as saying that power had gradually started being restored to the country's provinces.

In 2013, much of Syria was hit by a power cut after rebel shelling hit a gas pipeline during the country's civil war.

The Arab Gas Pipeline system extends from Egypt into Jordan and Syria.