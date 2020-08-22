Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has ordered his defence minister to take "stringent measures" to defend the country's territorial integrity after mass protests erupted against his claim to election victory.

The 65-year-old leader, who said he won a sixth presidential term with 80 percent of the vote in the August 9 ballot, made the comments on Saturday during an inspection of military units in Grodno, near Belarus's border with Poland, according to the president's press service.

Lukashenko denounced the recent mass protests, which he said were receiving support from Western countries, and ordered the army to defend western Belarus, which he described as "a pearl".

"It involves taking the most stringent measures to protect the territorial integrity of our country," Lukashenko said.

READ MORE:Belarusian opposition leader won't run for presidency if new vote held

NATO troops 'seriously stirring'

His visit comes ahead of large-scale military exercises planned in the Grodno region between August 28 and 31.

The former collective farm director said that NATO troops in Poland and Lithuania were "seriously stirring" near their borders with Belarus and ordered his troops into full combat readiness.

Opponents of Europe's longest serving leader have organised strikes and the largest demonstrations in the ex-Soviet country's recent history to protest his re-election and demand that he stand down.

The authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the opposition's Coordination Council, whose members are seeking new elections and a peaceful transition of power.

Lukashenko has rejected the idea of holding another ballot, dismissed calls to resign, and accused the opposition of attempting to seize power.

On Friday he vowed to "solve the problem" of the protest movement.

READ MORE: Belarus opposition chief appeals for more strikes to force new election

Lukashenko must leave 'sooner or later'

Also on Saturday, Lukashenko's election challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is now in exile in Lithuania, said people of Belarus will not allow Lukashenko to treat them as before and he will have to leave sooner or later.

She also said she was receiving a lot of calls from international leaders, including Britain and Germany, and that all she was asking them for was to support the Belarusian public and respect the country's sovereignty.

Tsikhanouskaya said she felt safe in neighbouring Lithuania and that she had bodyguards around her, but declined to comment further on her security.

READ MORE: Belarus leader warns of tough new steps against protesters