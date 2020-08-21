WORLD
3 MIN READ
Over half of Japanese firms oppose holding Olympics in 2021
The Olympics were originally planned for this year but were been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Over half of Japanese firms oppose holding Olympics in 2021
Tokyo Olympics decoration board in Tokyo, Japan on March 23, 2020. / Reuters
August 21, 2020

More than half of Japanese companies believe the Tokyo Olympics, originally planned for this summer but postponed for a year due to the novel coronavirus, should be cancelled or put off again.

Of some 13,000 companies that responded to the poll by Tokyo Shoko Research, 27.8 percent said the sporting event should be cancelled, while 25.8 percent saw another postponement as desirable.

Japan lifted in late May a state of emergency imposed to stop the coronavirus, as it recorded fewer infections, but cases started to increase again in July.

"With the end of the spread of infection nowhere in sight, companies are divided into for and against holding the event in 2021," the research group said in a report, published on Thursday.

Of the companies surveyed, 22.5 percent believed the Tokyo Olympics should be held as planned while 18.4 percent said they ought to be held with fewer spectators and 5.3 percent said they should be held with no spectators.

The poll was conducted over the Internet between late July and early August.

READ MORE: Tokyo Olympics will be safe, governor says

Economic impact of Olympics 

Japan is heavily invested in the Olympics and is spending officially $12.6 billion, though a government audit says the number is twice that large.

Japan and Tokyo have suffered moderately from the pandemic, but new cases have been rising steadily in the last several weeks, particularly in urban areas.

Japan has reported about 1,100 deaths attributed to Covid-19.

The Japanese economy has also been hit hard by the pandemic. The government reported this week that exports plunged 19.2 percent in July from a year earlier.

READ MORE:Postponed Tokyo Olympics could be downsized and simplified

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us