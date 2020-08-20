WORLD
3 MIN READ
US imposes Syria-related sanctions on six Assad regime officials
The move freezes any US assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.
US imposes Syria-related sanctions on six Assad regime officials
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo speaks during a press conference with Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein at the State Department in Washington, DC on August 19, 2020. / AFP
August 20, 2020

The United States has blacklisted senior Syrian regime officials and leaders of several Syrian military units as Washington continues to impose sanctions aimed at cutting off funds for Syria's Bashar al Assad’s regime.

The Treasury said in a statement that it imposed sanctions on Luna al Shibl, Assad’s top press officer, and Mohamad Ammar Saati bin Mohamad Nawzad, a prominent member of the Syrian Baath Party in memory of the2013 Ghouta chemical attack victims. 

The US State Department on Thursday also imposed sanctions on the leadership of several Syrian military units, including National Defense Forces commander, Fadi Saqr, over their efforts to prevent a ceasefire, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"The United States and its allies are united in continuing to apply pressure on Assad and his enablers until there is peaceful, political solution to the conflict. Assad and his foreign patrons know the clock is ticking for action," Pompeo said.

"The United States will continue to impose costs on anyone, anywhere who obstructs a peaceful political solution to the Syrian conflict," he added.

READ MORE: US sanctions dozens including Assad's wife in new Syria campaign 

READ MORE: US slaps sanctions on Assad's son, Syria regime army unit 

Thursday's move freezes any US assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.

A crackdown by Assad on protesters in 2011 led to civil war, with Iran and Russia backing the regime and the United States supporting the opposition.

Millions of people have fled Syria and millions more have been internally displaced since the start of the conflict.

READ MORE: Syria on brink of economic collapse amid looming US sanctions 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us