Turkey in talks with Germany, China, Russia over Covid-19 vaccine trials
Germany and China have applied to conduct Phase 3 trials of the coronavirus vaccines in Turkey, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca says.
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus, walk in a public garden, in Ankara, Turkey. August 17, 2020. / AP
August 19, 2020

Turkey has said it's in talks with Russia, Germany and China about conducting Phase 3 trials for coronavirus vaccines developed in those countries.

Germany and China have applied to conduct the Phase 3 trials in Turkey and have presented pre-clinical trial results, while Ankara wants to see pre-clinical results from Russia before the trials, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara, he said there were 13 vaccines being developed in Turkey, three of which have gone beyond the animal testing phase.

New cases on the rise

Turkey's coronavirus cases have been on the rise in recent weeks. On Wednesday, Turkey recorded 1,303 cases, the highest daily level since the end of June, according to official data.

A total of 253,108 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the country. The number of those who have recovered stood at 233,915 as of Wednesday, while 6,039 have died.

Turkey mostly lifted a partial lockdown on June 1. For three weeks last month, new cases had hovered just under 1,000.

Ankara recently imposed fines for those who do not wear masks and maintain social distancing in public.

SOURCE:Reuters
