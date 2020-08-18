Turkey has vowed to ensure continued military support to Libya in its efforts to bring about stability and peace amid civil war.

During a visit to Libya, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkey will always help the war-torn country maintain its integrity, security, and ensure the prosperity of its people. Akar, who arrived in Libya on Monday with Turkish military chief General Yasar Guler, was speaking to reporters on Tuesday about the nature of his visit.

Turkey has provided crucial military aid and training to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) to help it stave off a 14-month assault from militias based in eastern Libya earlier this year.

“We are here upon the invitation of the Government of National Accord (GNA) that was recognised by the United Nations (UN). We will continue standing with our Libyan brothers and sisters in the future, with whom we share a common history and culture of 500 years,” he said.

“We will do everything that is needed in order for Libya to maintain its integrity, security and the prosperity of its people.”

While Turkey and its regional ally Qatar support the GNA, forces in the east led by warlord Haftar have received backing from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.

READ MORE:Turkey, Libya and Qatar agree on signing military deal

Akar met Libya's Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj, Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha, and Khalid al Mishri, chair of Libya’s High Council of State, during the visit.

He also held a trilateral meeting with Sarraj and Qatari Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohamed al Attiyah.

Akar said Turkey is providing Libya training support as part of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two nations on security and military cooperation.

“We also conduct humanitarian aid work here and provide every kind of support for hospitals. Our bomb squads are working against those who have planted explosives everywhere. We are doing everything we can to protect civilians from harm,” he said.

‘Everyone should know about Tarhuna mass graves’

Warlord Khalifa Haftar's militias in eastern Libya are committing serious rights violations, said the Turkish defence minister.

“We are on the right side. We support the UN-recognised government and Libya’s territorial and political integrity. We care about the welfare of its people. We do everything in our power to maintain the ceasefire,” said Akar.

“Everyone should see the mass graves in Tarhuna and know what really happened there. We now know who supported [Haftar’s] illegal militias against the GNA. We hope that peace will prevail here soon and our brothers and sisters in Libya will live in security.”

Greece, Egypt deal 'null and void'

Commenting on the tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, Akar said Turkey is working completely in line with international law in order to protect its own rights and interests, and those of its brothers in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

"What we do in the eastern Mediterranean is completely transparent," he said.

"We always say that we are on the side of being good neighbours. We will continue doing everything we can to secure the result of our work in the near future,” the minister added.

READ MORE:EU urges Turkey, Greece to engage in dialogue over Eastern Mediterranean

He reiterated that the exclusive economic zone agreement between Greece and Egypt was completely “null and void.”

“This agreement is not just void, it also puts the Egyptian and Greek people at a disadvantage. We invite everyone to be reasonable about this; everyone has to see that a fait accompli will not be of any benefit to anyone,” said the minister.

Akar also reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to “decidedly” continue its operations in the region.

READ MORE:Turkey issues new NAVTEX for work in eastern Mediterranean

READ MORE:Only genuine diplomacy can resolve the East Med dispute