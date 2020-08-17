TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey marks 21 years since catastrophic Marmara earthquake
The 1999 magnitude 7.5 quake in Turkey’s most industrial and densely populated region killed 17,480 people and left 600,000 people homeless.
Turkey marks 21 years since catastrophic Marmara earthquake
The Marmara Earthquake, which took place on 17 August 1999 at 03.02 with a magnitude of 7.4 and lasted 45 seconds, caused destruction in Kocaeli, Sakarya, Istanbul, Düzce and Yalova. / AA
August 17, 2020

Turkey marked 21 years since a devastating earthquake in the Marmara region claimed over 17,000 lives.

The quake on August 17, 1999 caused around $36 billion in economic losses, according to the Connected Business Initiative's Turkey platform.

During a commemoration ceremony in Istanbul Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, "During 1999, we only had 50 earthquake observation stations. Today, Turkey has Europe's second-largest observation network with 1,100 observation stations."

The magnitude 7.5 quake struck Turkey's most industrial and densely populated region killed 17,480 people.

Over 285,000 buildings were damaged and 600,000 were left homeless by the 45-second quake.

Nearly 500 killed in Istanbul

According to government data, 454 people had lost their lives in Istanbul, Turkey's financial hub. 

A total of 1,880 people were injured in Istanbul, nearly 41,000 residences and workplaces were damaged and 18,162 houses became uninhabitable due to moderate and severe damage.

More than 800 schools in the province were also damaged. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us