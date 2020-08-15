BIZTECH
India to invest $1.46 trillion in infrastructure to boost virus-hit economy
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a national digital heath plan under which every Indian will get an identity card containing health-related information.
Frontline Covid-19 coronavirus health workers, patients ambulance drivers, crematorium workers hold Indian national flags as part of the Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata on August 15, 2020. / AFP
August 15, 2020

India’s prime minister has said his country has done well in containing the coronavirus pandemic and announced $1.46 trillion in infrastructure projects to boost the sagging economy.

The key lesson India learned from the pandemic is to become self-reliant in manufacturing and developing itself as a key supply chain destination for international companies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"The coronavirus epidemic is a big crisis, but it can’t stall India’s economic progress,’’ Modi said in a speech from New Delhi’s 17th century Mughal-era Red Fort to mark the 73rd anniversary of India's independence from British rule. He wore an orange and white turban with a long scarf around his neck.

He also said that three vaccines are in different phases of testing in India and mass production will begin as soon as scientists give the green light. Modi said that “detailed plans are in place for large-scale production” of a vaccine that will be made “available to every Indian”.

READ MORE:Emerging Economies and the Covid-19 Crisis: Challenges and Opportunities

Third highest-hit country

India has confirmed more than 2.5 million virus cases, third behind the US and Brazil. Its death toll of over 49,000 is fourth in the world.

The celebrations were curtailed on Saturday because of the pandemic, with invitations going only to 4,000 guests instead of the usual 20,000, media reports said.

The International Monetary Fund projected a contraction of 4.5 percent for the Indian economy in 2020, a “historic low” but said the country is expected to bounce back in 2021.

READ MORE:Modi’s India: Where pseudoscience is used to combat Covid-19

Modi said the government has identified 7,000 infrastructure projects to offset the economic impact of the pandemic.

“Infrastructure will not be created in silos anymore. All infrastructure has to be comprehensive, integrated and linked to each other. Multi-modal connectivity infrastructure is the way forward,” he said.

He said that India saw a record 18 percent jump in foreign direct investment in the past year, a sign that international companies are looking at the country.

READ MORE:India pushes environmentally destructive policies amid the pandemic

Tensions with China

Modi didn’t refer to China directly, but India is trying to capitalise on its rival's rising production costs and deteriorating ties with the United States and European nations to become a replacement home for large multinationals.

Referring to border tensions with China, he said Indian forces had given a befitting response in the mountainous Ladakh region where thousands of soldiers from the two countries have been in a tense standoff since May. India said 20 of its troops died in hand combat with Chinese troops on June 15.

"Whether it’s terrorism or expansionism, India is fighting the challenges bravely," Modi said in apparent references to threats from neighbouring Pakistan and China.

READ MORE: China-India clash marks a huge regional shift and Pakistan is its epicentre

SOURCE:AP
