China expected to raise issues around WeChat, TikTok in trade talks with US
Agricultural purchases and the dollar-yuan exchange rate will also be among the topics to be discussed in the virtual meeting that may take place as early as this week, though a date has not been finalised.
The messenger app WeChat and short-video app TikTok are seen near China and US flags in this illustration picture taken August 7, 2020. / Reuters
August 12, 2020

Trade negotiators from the US and China are expected to discuss the implementation of the phase one trade deal in the coming days

During the talks, China is likely to bring up issues surrounding TikTok and WeChat, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

'Fine' in shape despite tensions

Last week, US President Donald Trump unveiled bans on US transactions with the China-based owners of messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok.

Citing legal authority from the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the National Emergencies Act, Trump had earlier this month issued twin executive orders, one for each app, to take effect in 45 days. They call on the commerce secretary to define the banned dealings by that time.

While the wording of the orders is vague, some experts said it appears intended to bar the popular apps from the Apple and Google app stores, which could effectively remove them from distribution in the US.

The report comes a day after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that the US-China trade deal was in "fine" shape despite recent tensions between the two countries over Hong Kong, the handling of the coronavirus outbreak, data security and trade tariffs. 

READ MORE: China to defend interests, opposes Trump's ban on ByteDance and Tencent

