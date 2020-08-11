WORLD
3 MIN READ
LA sheriff probes forceful tactics used to arrest 3 innocent Black teens
LA County sheriff says it has concerns about tactics deputies used to detain three innocent Black teenagers at gunpoint who were victims of a crime themselves.
LA sheriff probes forceful tactics used to arrest 3 innocent Black teens
This shot obtained from Tammi Collins' Instagram, shows the Los Angeles sheriff.
August 11, 2020

The Los Angeles County sheriff says it has concerns about tactics deputies used to detain three Black teenagers at gunpoint after the mother of one said the youths had been threatened by a man holding a knife.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a social media post Monday that he had seen a video of the incident, which was uploaded by one of the teen's mothers to her Instagram profile last week, and that the matter is being investigated.

CBS Los Angelesreported that the trio were teenagers. 

Deputy Juanita Navarro, a spokeswoman for the department, said the youths were not arrested during the incident Friday and had been released at the scene.

Tammi Collins wrote on Instagram that her son was sitting with friends at a bus stop in the Santa Clarita Valley when a man asked them if they had any drugs and then tried to steal their belongings. 

She said the man then pulled out a knife and tried to stab them.

Collins wrote that bystanders called police to help the boys, though she wrote that apparently one caller reported that the teens were attacking the man.

Navarro said a caller reported that two Black men in their early 20s had struck a man with a skateboard.

HandcuffedThe 11-minute video Collins posted shows at least three deputies pointing their guns at the teens, including one deputy who had a long gun.

The teens obeyed the deputies' commands to back up with their hands up and knelt on the ground to be handcuffed.

Bystanders shouted at the officers that the teens didn't do anything.

The bystanders also tried to advise the teens as they were being detained, saying “keep your hands up, keep your hands up!” as well as “just listen to them and it'll be over soon” and “don't answer any questions until your mom gets there.”

After the teens were handcuffed, the deputies argued with the crowd over what happened and what the callers reported.

“If they weren’t doing wrong, we wouldn’t be here,” one deputy said.

Navarro said deputies could not find the man.

It was not clear if Collins recorded the video, but she wrote that she didn't know how she could help her son in the aftermath.

“This is something my son and his friends will never forget,” she wrote.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the George Floyd killing and the protests

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us