WORLD
6 MIN READ
Turkey and Malta are increasing cooperation to bring stability to Libya
As the tiny island nation lies in the middle of a popular migration route, Maltese interests lie in ensuring a stable Libya capable of securing its borders.
Turkey and Malta are increasing cooperation to bring stability to Libya
Turkish FM Mevut Cavusoglu (left) with his Libyan counterpart Muhammed El Tahir Siyala and Maltese FM Evarist Bartolo / AA
Ferhat PolatFerhat Polat
August 11, 2020

In a recent visit to Libya, Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, met his Maltese counterpart, Evarist Bartolo, alongside Libya’s Head of the Presidential Council, Fayez al Sarraj.

The trio discussed the latest developments in the country and the various ways to set the stage for a political solution to the war in Libya.

In the past few months, Turkey and Malta have ramped up their cooperation in order to bring stability to Libya and help stop the flow of migrants from the country making the risky journey across the Mediterranean.

Malta’s minister for Home Affairs, Law Enforcement, and National Security, Byron Camilleri, has described the Mediterranean as one of the deadliest migration routes in the world. He called for a solution to the circumstances that were forcing people in the area to leave. 

In this regard, Turkey has confirmed that it will provide concrete and effective assistance to Malta.  The Maltese government has long complained that the EU does not give enough support to the country on the issue of migration, as many people who are fleeing Libya end up in the nation’s search and rescue zone.

Failure of the EU’s Operation IRINI

 Malta, Turkey, and the UN-backed Libyan government have issued a joint statement expressing reservations about the European Union's Operation, IRINI, one that is ostensibly tasked with the implementation of the UN arms embargo in Libya, but has failed to calm the situation in the country.

There are several reasons why the IRINI operation has not been effective.

Firstly, the EU has been unable to take a strong position on Libya or advance significant policies for de-escalation because of divisions among member states.

For instance, Malta withdrew from the mission in May 2020 after reaching its own agreement with the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) on the prevention of the flow of irregular migration towards Malta.

Second, the operation has been limited to stopping the flow of weapons to Libya. Since there were already so many arms at the start, combined with the fact that Libya’s coastline is over 1,700 km, such a mission is difficult to carry out effectively.

Third, launching a mission with a focus on enforcing the UN arms embargo around Libya has not prevented the transfer of arms to the country, as various others have provided significant military assistance to warlord Haftar’s LNA militias by air, such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which reportedly used Saudi and Egyptian airspaces.

Malta has, therefore, come to see Turkey as a key stabilising player within the Libyan arena.

Turning the tide

With Turkish support, the internationally recognised government in Tripoli has managed to fend off and claw back territory from the warlord who is backed by the UAE, Russia, and France.

Nevertheless, both Turkey and Malta have repeatedly stressed their support for the UN-backed government and the idea that there is no military solution to the conflict in Libya.

Recent UN-backed victories shifted the balance of power and prompted recalculations among Haftar’s backers. 

The UN-backed GNA is determined to liberate Sirte and the Jufra military base which are considered a useful launchpad for attacks on Misrata. Both Sirte and al Jufra have been used by Haftar’s foreign supporters as operational hubs.

Additionally, Sirte is a strategic city that could enable UN-backed government forces to take control of the Libyan coastline from the capital in the west to Benghazi in the east.

Financially, Sirte is a gateway to much of Libya's vast energy reserves. Controlling Sirte could allow the GNA to project power towards the oil crescent, which is a lucrative strip of oil exports terminals.

Alarmed by this reversal, Moscow seems determined to increase its effort to prop up Haftar’s LNA in Sirte and Jufra. 

Not long ago, reportedly Russia deployed fourteen fighter jets to Libya, and in the weeks that followed, a number of flights were seen flying between Syria and Benghazi and suspected to be transporting Syrian mercenaries recruited by Wagner, a private paramilitary contractor from Russia

They were sent to help Haftar’s militias seize Libya’s largest oil field. Russian cargo planes have additionally been flying constantly between a Russian air base in Syria and Libya. Haftar’s backers, which include Egypt, the UAE and Russia, have stated that the Sirte and Jufra front is a red line that cannot be crossed.

Turkey and Russia seem to be involved in behind-the-scenes initiatives and talks to bring about a ceasefire. 

However, for the GNA, both Sirte and al Jufra are crucial as political tools, and taking them would help them return to the negotiating table from a position of strength. The military situation will remain unsettled so long as Haftar’s militias are in Sirte and retain control of economically significant oil fields.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us