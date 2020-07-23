WORLD
4 MIN READ
Canadian court rules refugee agreement with US violates rights
The federal court invalidated Canada's Safe Third Country Agreement with Washington barring people from seeking asylum if they arrive from US soil.
Canadian court rules refugee agreement with US violates rights
Migrants are seen outside the US Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15, 2019. / Reuters Archive
July 23, 2020

One of Canada's top courts has ruled that an agreement with Washington barring people from seeking asylum if they arrive from US soil is invalid because it violates migrants' rights.

The controversial 2004 deal, known as the Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA), says anyone applying for asylum in either the United States or Canada must file their application in whichever country they enter first.

However, a federal court judge on Wednesday ruled the pact violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"Everyone has the right to life, liberty, and security of the person and the right not be deprived thereof," Judge Ann Marie McDonald wrote, citing the Charter.

The agreement has been repeatedly denounced by rights groups, and asylum seekers challenged it by arguing that the US under President Donald Trump could no longer be considered a "safe" country.

To skirt the rule and guarantee their asylum application will be considered in Canada, tens of thousands of migrants have passed into the country through unofficial border crossings such as at Roxham Road, an area on the border between New York and Quebec.

The ruling does not take effect for six months, during which time the government will be given a chance to reply.

The ruling can also be appealed to a federal appellate court or the Supreme Court.

READ MORE: Suit over US Border Patrol detention conditions goes to trial

'Cannot be justified'

McDonald's ruling cites the case of a female Muslim immigrant from Ethiopia named Nedira Mustefa, who was held in isolation for one week at a US detention center after being returned by Canadian authorities. Mustefa described the experience as terrifying and traumatising.

"Ms Mustefa was returned to the US where she was immediately imprisoned," the judge wrote.

"In my view, the risk of detention for the sake of 'administrative' compliance with the provisions of the STCA cannot be justified.

"Canada cannot turn a blind eye to the consequences that befell Ms Mustefa ... the evidence clearly demonstrates that those returned to the US by Canadian officials are detained as a penalty."

Since Donald Trump became US president in January 2017, tens of thousands of people have crossed from the United States into Canada seeking asylum.

Amnesty praises ruling

The rights group Amnesty International praised the court's decision.

The STCA "has been the source of grave human rights violations for many years, unequivocally confirmed in this ruling", said Alex Neve with Amnesty International Canada.

"That cannot be allowed to continue one more day; and is of even greater concern now given the prevalence of Covid-19 in immigration detention in the US," Neve said in a statement.

Neve called on Canada to revoke current restrictions "which practically closes the border to refugee claimants as part of Canada’s Covid-response".

A spokesperson for Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the government is evaluating the ruling, noting that it will not go into effect until January 2021.

In the meantime, the STCA remains in effect, the spokesperson said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us